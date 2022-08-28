Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street losses on U.S. rate caution

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average sank to the lowest in more than two weeks on Monday, tracking declines on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said tight U.S. monetary policy would be needed "for some time" to bring down inflation.

The Nikkei .N225 had dropped 2.76% to 27,851.68 by the midday break, with 212 stocks of the 225 constituents down, 12 up and one flat. Earlier in the day, it hit its lowest since Aug. 10 at 27,788.12.

Industrials dropped the most, followed by technology. Energy was the only sector in positive territory, eking out a gain amid a rise in crude oil prices.

The broader Topix .TOPX sank 1.99% to 1,940.26.

The U.S. S&P 500 .SPX tumbled 3.37% on Friday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .NDX dropped 4.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures indicated further losses for Monday, slipping 0.83% EScv1 and 1.12% NQc1 respectively. MKTS/GLOB

"There is a decent chance of a rebound in U.S. stocks today" from a technical perspective, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"If that's the case, Japanese stocks should also gradually rise. But if U.S. stocks fall again, Japanese stocks should continue to slide towards 27,000 heading into the next FOMC meeting."

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, hacking off 85 points with a 2.84% drop.

Chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T was next, shaving away 76 points with a 4.69% slide. Peer Advantest 6857.T lost 4.43%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T shaved 45 points from the Nikkei to be the third top drag, declining 3.72%.

Some auto stocks were among the winners, as the yen's slide to a more than one-month low against the dollar boosted revenue from overseas sales.

Isuzu 7202.T was the Nikkei's biggest percentage riser, up 2.24%. Mazda 7261.T added 0.49% and Subaru 7270.T rose 0.45%.

The Big Three carmakers, however, fell. Toyota 7203.T dropped 1.21%, Nissan 7201.T lost 0.8% and Honda 7267.T slipped 0.25%.

