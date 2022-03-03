Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; Ukraine worries cap gains

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight Wall Steet rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a less aggressive pace of interest rate hikes than investors had feared.

The benchmark index, however, ended well off the session's highs, as simmering Russia-Ukraine uncertainty weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei share average .N225 added 0.70% to 26,577.27, after rising as much as 1.18% in the morning session. Of the 225 stocks on the index, 186 rose, 38 fell and one ended flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX ended up 1.18% at 1,881.80, after earlier gaining 1.47%.

The U.S. S&P 500 .SPX jumped 1.86% overnight after Powell testified to Congress that the central bank would begin "carefully" raising rates from this month, while keeping a close eye on inflation and developments in Ukraine.

"The path for rate hikes has become clearer, but there's still uncertainty over the Ukraine situation and the impact of the rise in resource prices, making it hard to chase the market higher," said Jun Kitazawa, an equity strategist at Miki Securities.

Energy was the best performing subsector on Nikkei, rallying 3.20% as crude oil continued to surge.

Financials jumped 3.17% as long-term global bond yields recovered from Wednesday's steep drop, improving profit outlook.

Automakers also outperformed the broader index, as a weaker yen lifted the value of overseas sales, with U.S. peer Ford F.N soaring on setting up a separate electric vehicle unit.

Mazda 7261.T gained 4.44%, while Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T added 3.90%. Toyota 7203.T rose 0.42%.

Nintendo 7974.T gained 1.80% and Sony 6758.T advanced 1.42%.

Shippers rallied, with Nippon Yusen 9101.T up 5.68% and Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T 5.52% higher.

Bucking the trend, advertising giant Dentsu 4324.T was the biggest decliner, dropping 4.03%.

Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 1.15%, making it the biggest drag by index points.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T was next, falling 1.03%.

