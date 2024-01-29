Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, tech stocks shine

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while investors snapped up heavyweight technology stocks amid optimism about the U.S. economic outlook.

The Nikkei .N225 had gained 0.24% to 36,113.83 by the midday break.

"Expectations that the U.S. economy would make a soft landing are growing," said Yugo Tsuboi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Investors bought stocks that are likely to be affected by the global economy."

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest 6857.T up 1.41%, Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T gaining 2.28% and Tokyo Electron 8035.T adding 0.36%.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics 6723.T rose 3.08% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T climbed 0.86%.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher overnight, with the tech-laden Nasdaq .IXIC enjoying the largest percentage gain and the S&P 500 .SPX notching a record closing high. .N

"Foreign investors continued to lead buying in Japanese stocks as seen in the gains of the Topix Core 30," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head of Phillip Securities Japan.

The Topix Core 30 .TOPXC rose 0.21%, led by game maker Nintendo 7974.T, which rose 2.51%. Sony Group 6758.T climbed 1.11%.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.06%, with a 0.59% decline in Toyota Motor 7203.T limiting the gains.

Toyota Motor said on Monday it would suspend shipments of some models including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV after finding irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines developed by affiliate Toyota Industries 6201.T.

Honda Motor 7267.T slipped 0.7%. Isuzu Motors 7202.T lost 2.48% to become the top percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Tsuruha Holdings 3391.T lost 6.96% after retail giant Aeon Co 8267.Tsaid it had entered into exclusive talks with Oasis Management to acquire the shares the Hong Kong-based activist investor holds in the drugstore chain. Aeon edged up 0.14%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

