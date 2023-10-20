Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street declines, but pares losses on dip buying

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Friday, tracking overnight declines in Wall Street, although the index recouped some early losses as investors bought stocks on the dip.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.54% to close at 31,259.36, after opening 0.85% lower. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.38% to 2,255.65

For the week, the Nikkei and Topix fell 3.2% and 2.3% respectively.

"The market opened lower but the Nikkei narrowed its losses because investors bought back stocks at declines. This has been a pattern in the recent market movements," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight and Treasury yields surged as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about monetary policy and investors worried whether interest rates would stay higher for longer. .N

Investors sold Japanese stocks after the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit the 5% mark for the first since July 20, 2007.

But the yield eased during Asia trade, which lifted sentiment, strategists said.

Japan's 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC, which was on the rise, also slipped slightly after the Bank of Japan announced measures to contain yields.

"For a while, the U.S. Treasury yields will remain a cue for Japanese equities," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T declined 1.51% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 2.04% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T fell 1.72%

Bucking the trend, Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T surged 14.42% after the drugmaker announced a $5.5 billion agreement with Merck MRK.N to develop three of its cancer drug candidates.

The drug sector .IPHAM.T jumped 2.4% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Nishimatsuya Chain 7545.T rose 14.65% as activist investor Effissimo Capital disclosed a 5.63% stake in the children's clothing store operator.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.