Japan's Nikkei track Wall Street higher ahead of U.S. CPI; Citizen soars

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead overnight, as investors positioned ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day that could dictate the direction for Federal Reserve policy.

The Japanese government academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan head as had been reported in the media, limiting the effect on markets.

The Nikkei .N225 ended up 0.64% at 27,602.77. It had rallied to as high as 27,721.82 early in the session, which had put it in striking distance of last week's two-month high at 27,821.22.

"Tonight we'll get the long-awaited U.S. CPI data, and it's almost certain to be a big driver of market direction," limiting potential upside ahead of the result, said Kazuo Kamitani, a Nomura strategist.

"In the end, 27,700 for Nikkei was too heavy."

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 166 rose, 54 fell and five were flat.

Citizen Watch Co. 7762.T soared 16.2% on a stock buyback plan to far outpace all of its Nikkei rivals.

Domestic earnings continued to split the market between big winners and losers, with engineering company Kajima 1812.T jumping 5.4% while online company Recruit Holdings 6098.T slumped 5%, making it the Nikkei's biggest drag.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.78% to 1,993.09, after earlier rising to 1,996.80, and threatening to retake the 2,000 level for the first time since Dec. 1.

"Investors are becoming more optimistic."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

