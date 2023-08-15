Japan's Nikkei touches over 2-month low on China worries

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average touched a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China's economic outlook weighed on risk appetite, while banking shares slid after a report on a possible downgrade of U.S. major banks.

The Nikkei index .N225 was down 1.03% to 31,907.72 by 0220 GMT, after touching 31,784,91 earlier in the session, its lowest level since July 12.

The broader Topix .TOPX had lost 0.91% to 2,269.56.

"Concerns grew over the global economy as outlook of one of the two biggest economies in the world is dim. This has impacted Japanese shares at a time when we are not seeing much market moving cues in Japan," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

A broad array of Chinese data on Tuesday highlighted intensifying pressure on the economy from multiple fronts, prompting Beijing to cut key policy rates to shore up activity.

"The report on the Fitch downgrade on U.S. banks has also hurt risk appetite," Kamada added.

The banking index .IBNKS.T lost nearly 2% after U.S. peers, including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N, fell after a report said ratings agency Fitch could downgrade multiple U.S. banks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T fell 2.41%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T lost 1.41% and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T slipped 1.71%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 1.17% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T slipped 2.83% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 0.8%.

Energy-related shares fell, with refiners .IPETE.T falling 2.42% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Energy explorers .IMING.T slipped 2.1%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T rose 1.02% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.