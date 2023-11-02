Japan's Nikkei tops 32,000 for first time in two weeks as chips shine

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average crossed the key psychological 32,000 mark on Thursday for the first time in two weeks amid bets for an end to the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle and a peak in U.S. bond yields.

Chip-related shares were among the top gainers on the benchmark index, as growth stocks benefited from anticipation of lower borrowing costs.

The Fed left rates unchanged in a policy decision on Wednesday, with investors taking Chair Jerome Powell's measured tone on another interest rate hike as dovish.

"The whole world has been waiting for the Fed to slow down, to pause, to signal that they're done," said Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank's chief investment officer, in an interview in Tokyo.

A peak in Fed rates could help lift the Nikkei as high as 34,000 by year-end, Jakobsen said.

"I think it could be a happy Christmas for Nikkei."

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day up 1.1% at 31,949.89, after hitting 32,087.13 for the first time since Oct. 18 earlier.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.51%.

The outperformance for tech was clear from a 1.07% jump for a Topix index of growth shares .TOPXG, while a value share index .TOPXV finished flat.

The Mothers .MTHR index of start-ups soared 3.4%.

For the week, the Nikkei gained 3.09%. Japanese markets will be closed for a public holiday on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, which is one of Jakobsen's top three Japan stock picks, surged 10% to be the Nikkei's top percentage and points gainer for a second day.

Jakobsen also singled out Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T, because of its role in the semi-conductor supply chain, and Nintendo 7974.T. The stocks were up 4.12% and 0.74% on Thursday, respectively.

Other chip-related stocks seeing outsized gains included Screen Holdings 7735.T, which rose 7.7%, and Renesas Electronics 6723.T, which added 5.34%.

Another standout was sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T, which rallied 8.05% after announcing a share buyback.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

