Japan's Nikkei surrenders early gains as investors lock in profits

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to trade lower on Monday as investors sold stocks to lock profits in a directionless trade after a U.S. holiday shortened-session over the weekend.

The Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.43% at 33,479.71 by the midday break after opening higher and rising as much 0.6%.

The broader Topix .TOPX had fallen 0.39% to 2,381.63.

"The market opened higher but reversed course because investors tried to book their profits," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"The market showed no clear direction as trading seemed to be thin after the U.S. holiday and also there were almost no market moving cues. But weak U.S. futures in the current session weighed on sentiment."

U.S. stocks ended little changed in holiday-shortened trading on Friday, with low volume and conviction, as investors watched the start of the seasonal shopping season for signs of consumer resilience. .N

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 1.94% to drag the Nikkei the most. Ceramics maker Kyocera 6971.T fell 1.79%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T slipped 5.09% to become the worst performer in terms of percentage on the Nikkei.

Taisho Pharmaceutical4581.T was untraded with a glut of buy orders as the drug maker announced a management buyout at 8,620 yen per share, which would take the company private.

The stock was quoted at its daily upper price limit of 6,546 yen by the midday break.

Television maker Sharp 6753.T rose 2.85% to become the top percentage performer on the Nikkei.

Shippers .ISHIP.T rose 1.36% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

