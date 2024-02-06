Japan's Nikkei softens on profit-taking as investors weigh earnings

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits on high stock prices and continued to assess domestic earnings reports.

The Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.53% at 36,160.66, with 70 of the index's 225 constituents gaining against 154 decliners.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.68% to 2,539.25.

Japanese stock indexes tracked their Wall Street peers, which closed lower overnight as the market reacted to mixed U.S. earnings reports and pushback from the Federal Reserve against speculation of imminent interest rate cuts.

"It doesn't feel like there is much movement based on an overall theme" in Japan's stock market on Tuesday so much as focus on individual stocks, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

With Japan's earnings season well underway, investors weighed revenue announcements from companies, and financial results, combined with high prices, generated some profit-taking.

Automaker Toyota Motor 7203.T was among a host of companies to announce third-quarter earnings on Tuesday; the index heavyweight gave the market a brief boost after announcing it raised its full-year operating profit forecast by

Toyota Motor shares gained 4.78%, rebounding sharply after declining in the morning session.

Other shares that pulled ahead on positive financial results included Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 7011.T, which gained 6.43% to come in as the best performer of the day, followed by Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd 5214.T gaining 5.88% and Nissui Corp 1332.T rising 5.57%.

Semiconductor-related shares were also up, with Advantest 6857.T gaining 2.95%, after Nvidia NVDA.O hit afresh record high overnight following Goldman Sachs raising itsprice target.

The largest percentage losses in the index came from electrical equipment manufacturer Omron Corp 6645.T, down 15.27%, followed by Pacific Metals Co Ltd 5541.T declining 10.07% and delivery service Yamato Holdings Co Ltd 9064.T losing 7.28%.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Janane Venkatraman)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.