Japan's Nikkei snaps win streak on Fed jitters; Uniqlo owner's rally caps losses

October 13, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street's declines overnight after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data fuelled bets for a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

However, losses on Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average were limited by a 5.75% surge in heavyweight Fast Retailing 9983.T, owner of the Uniqlo brand, following a strong earnings report.

The Nikkei .N225 closed the day down 0.55% at 32,315.99, snapping a three-day winning run.

Fast Retailing was the Nikkei's only major winner on the day, with the next best performing stock - oil company Inpex 1605.T - rising just 0.83%.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, only 15 were higher, with 208 falling and two flat.

The broader Topix index .TOPX slumped 1.44%.

"It's an environment that's ripe for profit-taking," said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada, noting the Nikkei's 4.8% rally of the past three days and the looming weekend.

Even with Friday's sizeable selloff, the Nikkei still gained 4.26% for the week, snapping a three-week losing run.

Of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, only mining .IMING.T, which includes energy companies, escaped losses. Textiles .ITXTL.T led declines with a 2.33% drop.

Retailing .IRETL.T lost 1.4%, despite Fast Retailing's rally. Seven & i Holdings 3382.T - the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Japan - was a noteable loser, dropping 4.48% after releasing its own financial results.

Although profit was in line with forecasts, "the lack of a buyback was a slight disappointment," Jefferies analyst Shunsuke Kuriyama wrote in a research note.

The biggest decliner was Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T, down 6.33%. Peer Astellas Pharma 4503.T lost 3.23%.

Online services companies Rakuten Group 4755.T and Recruit Holdings 6098.T fell 4.32% and 3.5%, respectively.

Automakers slid, with Nissan 7201.T down 2.71% and Toyota 7203.T dropping 1.92%.

Nintendo 7974.T declined 2.43%. Sony Group 6758.T shed 1.95%.

