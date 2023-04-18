Japan's Nikkei snaps eight-day rally as tech shares drag

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped an eight-day rally on Wednesday dragged down by technology stocks, as investors took a pause in their buying spree.

The Nikkei index .N225 lost 0.24% to 28,590.40 by the midday break, after closing at its highest close since Aug. 22 on Tuesday.

The Nikkei's rally was driven by spillover from optimism over billionaire Warren Buffett eyeing increasing investments in the country.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.23% to 2,036.17.

"Investors still believe the Nikkei will rise further to cross the close in the previous session soon, but they wanted to take a pause today," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"To prove that, undervalued stocks continued to rise."

Banking sector .IBNKS.T rose 0.37% and the steel sector .ISTEL.T gained 0.35%.

The railway sector .IRAIL.T rose 0.64%, with Keisei Electric Railway 9009.T rising advancing 2.41% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

Electronics component maker TDK 6762.T lost 2.24% to become the biggest drag for the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T slipped 0.5% and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T lost 0.95%.

Luxury toilet maker Lixil 5938.T fell 2.42% after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time.

Of the 1,834 stocks on the TSE's prime market, 70% of them fell, while 25% gained, with 6% being flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.