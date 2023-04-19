Japan's Nikkei snaps 8-day rally as heavyweight tech shares drag

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day rally, dragged down by heavyweight technology stocks as investors took a breather.

The Nikkei index .N225 edged down 0.18% to 28,606.76, after closing at its highest close since Aug. 22 on Tuesday.

The Nikkei's rally was driven by spillover from optimism over billionaire Warren Buffett eyeing increasing investments in the country.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched down 0.02% to 2,040.38.

"Investors still believe the Nikkei will rise further to cross the close in the previous session soon, but they wanted to take a pause today," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"To prove that, undervalued stocks continued to rise."

The insurance sector .IINSU.T rose 2.31% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

The banking sector .IBNKS.T gained 1.16% and energy explorers .IMING.T and the steel sector .ISTEL.T gained 0.95%, respectively.

Electronics component maker TDK 6762.T lost 1.81% to become the biggest drag for the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T was flat and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T lost 0.53%.

Luxury toilet maker Lixil 5938.T fell 3.4% after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time.

Of the Nikkei components, 103 stocks advanced, while 110 fell and 12 were flat.

