Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day losing session as Uniqlo, tech gain

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a four-session losing streak on Tuesday, as investors bought back stocks, underpinned by gains in Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing and technology stocks.

The Nikkei .N225 index edged up 0.02% to 27,626.51 after slipping into the negative territory momentarily. The broader Topix .TOPX inched down 0.11% to 1,926.58.

The Nikkei was firm despite losses on the European stocks overnight, after the euro dropped below 99 cents for the first time in 20 years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut. MKTS/GLOB

"Japan's economy is supported by various government measures and stable compared with other countries, which gives a comfort to investors," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Fast Retailing 9983.T gained 0.46% and provided the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Censor maker TDK 6762.T advanced 2.06%. Chip giants Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T edged up 0.31% and 1.31%, respectively.

Overall, Japanese equities are underpinned by expectations of domestic growth driven by various economic measures, including further easing of border controls after tourism demand was hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak, Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada said.

"But caution about slowdown of the U.S. economy capped further gains."

Unitika 3103.T surged 7,47% to become the best performer on the Nikkei, even after the textile maker was announced to be excluded from the benchmark in a regular reshuffle.

Maruha Nichiro 1333.T cut early losses to end flat after the fishing company was excluded from the Nikkei, while Hoya 7741.T jumped 2,7% after the eyeglass lenses maker was added to the index.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

