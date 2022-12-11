Japan's Nikkei slips on caution before Fed decision; tech stocks slide





By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated on Monday from a one-week high, as U.S. data showing sticky inflation raised worries that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Tech and other so-called growth shares sagged after U.S. producer price data on Friday suggested inflation could prove more persistent than previously thought, ahead of a consumer price report on Tuesday and the Fed policy decision the following day.

The Nikkei .N225 lost 0.29% to 27,821.12 by the midday break, after hitting its highest level since Dec. 2 on Friday.

Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing 9983.T shaved 28 index points from the Nikkei with a 0.78% decline, making it the biggest drag.

The stock was followed by chip-making equipment makers Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T, which lost 1.01% and 0.91%, respectively.

Among Nikkei sectors, only financials and utilities eked out gains. Financials were buoyed by higher U.S. bond yields.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.14% to 1,958.91.

"Japanese investors are worried about prolonged U.S. interest rate increases, and you can see that in the names that are leading declines," Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura, said in a call with journalists.

"But investors really want to see what the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will do, so I don't expect trading leading up to that to give much indication of market direction."

Other notable decliners on Monday included online retailer Rakuten Group 4755.T, which fell 2.28%, and Nintendo 7974.T, which slid 0.47%.

Among the Nikkei's 225 components, 137 fell, 79 rose and nine were flat.

