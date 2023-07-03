Japan's Nikkei slips from 33-year high as investors book profits

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as investors exited some bullish positions after the benchmark index closed at a 33-year high in the previous session. A market holiday in the U.S. added to the cautious mood.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.08% to 33,389.28 by the midday break, after ending at 33,753.33, its highest close since March 1990, on Monday.

Of its 225 components, 158 fell, 64 rose and three were flat.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T tumbled more than 14% to lead Nikkei decliners by a wide margin, after a trial of an experimental cancer drug developed with AstraZeneca disappointed investors.

Every Nikkei sector but one declined, led by a 3.37% slide for healthcare. Financials, however, added 0.88% tracking gains in U.S. peers overnight, as they raised dividends after sailing through annual stress tests.

Japan's broader Topix index .TOPX declined 0.72% to 2,304.03.

"In terms of the Nikkei's decline today, with U.S. markets on holiday, it's hard to expect investors to proactively take on new positions," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"Considering too that the Nikkei closed at a new high yesterday, profit-taking selling is leading today's market moves."

Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T fell 2.82% to be the Nikkei's biggest decliner after Daiichi Sankyo. Home appliance maker Daikin Industries 6367.T followed with a 2.75% slide.

Other notable losers included Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T, down 1.46%, and startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, which fell 0.89%.

At the other end, online retailer Rakuten Group 4755.T led Nikkei gainers with a 5.63% surge, continuing its rebound from a 14-year low hit last week.

Resona Holdings 8308.T was the top performing bank, rallying 2.81%. Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T rose 2.63%.

