Japan's Nikkei sinks most in a month on Fed, China worries

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index sank to a three-week low on Thursday, as investors fretted over prospects of faster U.S. monetary tightening, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.69%, the most since March 11, to finish the day at 26,888.57, its lowest close since March 18.

Chipmakers led the declines, while auto companies also saw significant losses. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 188 stocks fell, 34 gained, and three closed flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 1.56% to 1,892.90.

"A lot of uncertainty is still swirling around external events," including the Federal Reserve and the Ukraine conflict, said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

"It's difficult for stocks to recover in such an environment."

Overnight, Wall Street slid after minutes of the Fed's March meeting showed deepening concern among policymakers that inflation had broadened through the economy, with many of them advocating bigger rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the United States imposed more sanctions on Moscow as Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian cities, while Shanghai extended a strict citywide lockdown to fight a COVID outbreak.

Chip giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T slumped 5.45%, tracking a decline in U.S. peers overnight, to be both the Nikkei's biggest percentage decliner and the biggest drag by index points. Advantest 6857.T slumped 5.44%.

Honda 7267.T declined 4.31% after Mizuho downgraded the stock to "hold" and lowered its price target. Other automakers also retreated, with Toyota 7203.T slipping 0.98% and Nissan 7201.T losing 1.53%.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T also stood out with a 3.36% slide, while Sony 6758.T retreated 3.14%. Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T shed 1.99%.

At the other end, healthcare stock massively outperformed, led by Astellas Pharma 4503.T, which was the Nikkei's biggest percentage gainer with a 5.8% rally after Jefferies reiterated its "outperform" rating for the stock.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

