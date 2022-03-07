Japan's Nikkei sinks most in 5 weeks as oil surges on Ukraine war concerns

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average plunged the most in more than five weeks on Monday, as the Russia-Ukraine war showed no signs of abating, pushing up oil and other commodity prices and stoking fears of a stagflationary shock to the global economy.

The Nikkei .N225 lost 2.94% to end at 25,221.41, its biggest drop since Jan. 27. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest since November 2020 at 25,006.26, near the psychological level of 25,0000.

The energy sub-sector bucked the trend, rising 4.81% as worries that Russian oil supplies would soon be choked off sent crude prices sharply higher. O/R

Utilities also eked out a small gain. Consumer cyclicals slumped the most, down 5.05%, while tech slid 2.89%.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 2.76%.

"The market is being driven by what looks like a spreading panic," said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

"Until we see how the U.S. stock market reacts, we won't know if it'll prove temporary or persist."

U.S. S&P 500 emini futures EScv1 pointed to a 1.36% drop at the reopen, after the Wall Street benchmark .SPX lost 0.79% on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press ahead with Ukraine's invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation", unless Kyiv surrenders, despite severe Western sanctions and widespread international condemnation.

Japan's chipmaking giants slumped, with Tokyo Electron plunging 8035.T 4.87%, becoming the Nikkei's biggest drag. Advantest 6857.T tumbled 5.58% and Renesas 6723.T dropped 6.18%.

Panasonic 6752.T dropped 5.17%, and startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T slid 5.16%.

Auto stocks also fell, led by truck maker Hino 7205.T, hitting daily lower limit of 16.76% after admitting to tampering with emissions data. Parent Toyota Motor 7203.T sank 6.53%.

Fellow truck maker Isuzu 7202.T lost 9.13%. Suzuki 7269.T plunged 8.67%, Nissan 7201.T retreated 6.37% and Mazda 7261.T declined 7.89%.

Honda 7267.T fell 3.2%, after its announcement of a joint venture with Sony to make electric vehicles. Sony 6758.T slipped 2.42%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

