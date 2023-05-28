News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei share average rises to highest since July 1990

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 28, 2023 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since July 1990 on Monday, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.

The Nikkei .N225 jumped as high as 31,529.23 early in the session, before last trading up 1.9% at 31,494.06.

The yen weakened to the cusp of 141 per dollar for the first time in six months. A weaker currency buoys the value of overseas revenue among the Nikkei's exporter-heavy components.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 201 rose, while 15 fell and nine were flat.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

