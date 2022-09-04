Japan's Nikkei set to fall for fourth straight day on Wall St weakness

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average were on track to fall for a fourth straight day on Monday, tracking Wall Street's weak performance in the previous session, with volumes being lower due to a U.S. market holiday.

The Nikkei .N225 edged down 0.14% to 27,610.75 by the midday break, while the broader Topix had inched down 0.1% to 1,928.24.

U.S stocks closed out the trading week on a down note on Friday, as early gains from a jobs report that showed a labour market that may be starting to loosen gave way to worries about the European gas crisis. .N

"The market was open today but the number of participants was limited as investors are not motivated to make active bets ahead of U.S. labour day holiday," said Chihiro Ota, assistant general manager ofinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities

"There aren't any market-moving events and trading volume is very thin."

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.43 billion, compared to the average of 1.13 billion in the past 30 days.

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing 9983.T dragged the benchmark index the most, falling 1.11%, even after its same store sales for August rose nearly 15%.

Medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T lost 1.7% and Toyota Motor's parts maker affiliate Denso 6902.T slipped 1.81%.

Regional lender Jimoto Holdings 7161.T tumbled 7.96% after flagging an annual net loss.

Energy shares rose, with refiners .IPETE.T and explores .IMING.T rising 1.18% and 0.74%, respectively, after oil prices jumped. O/R

There were 95 advancers on the Nikkei index against 122 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita)

