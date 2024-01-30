Japan's Nikkei set for best January since 1998 despite chip drag

By contrast, the broader Topix index .TOPX, which is less tech-heavy, finished morning trading flat, with an index of value shares .TOPXV gaining 0.4%, while a growth share index .TOPXG fell 0.4%.

Japan's own earnings season is picking up pace this week, producing some outsized winners and losers.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu 6301.T jumped 7.3% and imaging company Canon 7751.T climbed 6.3%, while electronic component-maker Alps Alpine 6770.T tumbled more than 17%.

Although Wall Street's tech share woes were the biggest factor for the day, "there will be more and more divergence among individual stocks now that the earnings season has really gotten started", said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Some 319 companies are announcing earnings on Wednesday, with the reporting season peaking in mid-February.

The Nikkei currently sits some 3% below the 34-year peak reached on Jan. 16 at 36,984.51, driven to that point by a combination of foreign investor flows out of China, a profit-boosting weak yen and excitement over corporate governance reforms - not to mention sheer momentum.

Analysts, though, had been calling for a pullback after technical indicators signaled the market was overheated.

Those indicators show a much more balanced market now.

A measure of momentum called the relative strength index, or RSI, had risen above 76 earlier this month, exceeding the 70 line that suggests overbought conditions. It currently sits below 62.

