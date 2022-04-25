Japan's Nikkei sees worst day in 6 weeks, tracks Wall St losses

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed lower on Monday to post its largest drop in more than six weeks, as the index tracked Wall Street's losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated near-term interest-rate hikes.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 1.9% lower at 26,590.78 — the biggest percentage decline since March 11. The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.5% to 1,876.52.

Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5% on Friday, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took a toll on investors. .N

Powell indicated the U.S. central bank was preparing a half-point interest rate hike at its May meeting, with more to come. MKTS/GLOB

"The U.S. markets fell too much on Friday on the rate hike comments, and the Japanese market reacted to the U.S. market too much today," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Heavyweights also dragged the Nikkei lower, with Uniqlo clothing owner Fast Retailing 9983.T falling 5.27%, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T sliding 7.8% and Daikin Industries 6367.T losing 3.36%.

All except one of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, with oil explorers .IMING.T leading the decline with a 3.99% drop after oil prices slid. O/R

Airlines .IAIRL.T fell 2.65%, with ANA Holdings 9202.T losing 3.43% after the airline cut its earnings forecast and flagged 145 billion yen ($1.13 billion) in net loss for the financial year.

Rival Japan Airlines 9201.T slipped 1.68%.

Nissan Motor 7201.T fell 5.05% after a report that its top shareholder Renault SA RENA.PA was exploring a potential stake sale.

Daiwa's Hosoi said the market awaits comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on the latest currency move after the central bank's policy meeting this week.

"If he does not say anything about the yen's weakness, then the market would assume the central bank allow the yen to decline further, which will cause another sharp currency move and that is negative for the stock market," Hosoi added.

($1 = 128.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.