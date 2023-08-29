Japan's Nikkei rises to more than 2-week high, chip stocks shine

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday to its highest level in more than two weeks, as traders scooped up beaten-down stocks and an overnight rally on Wall Street lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei .N225 climbed 0.9% to 32,529.72 by the midday break, hitting its highest level since Aug. 14, but was down about 2% so far in the month. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.77% at 2,321.22.

Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight, after a drop in monthly job openings cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. .N

"The Japanese market rose in part tracking Wall Street. It is strong because not only heavyweight chip-related shares but also other smaller stocks rose," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"Investors scooped up stocks which were sold earlier this month. Japanese institutional investors who have not been able to buy enough Japanese equities were buyers. Foreign investors who had sold stocks earlier this month also bought them back."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.44% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip testing-making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T climbed 1.34%. Electronic component maker Kyocera 6971.T advanced 3.34%.

The precision instrument sector .IPRCS.T rose 1.8% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, with Hoya 7741.T and Olympus 7733.T up 2.54% and 2.07%, respectively.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.09% after the world's biggest-selling automaker said it would restart operations at its assembly plants in Japan on Wednesday after a production system malfunction brought domestic output to a halt.

Retailers fell, with department store operators J.Front Retailing 3086.T losing 1.9% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Takashimaya 8233.T lost 1.49%.

Convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings 3382.T fell 1.24% to weigh the most on the Nikkei, followed by cosmetics maker Shiseido 4911.T, which slipped 0.77%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

