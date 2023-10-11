News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei rises over 1% on rally in chip shares

October 11, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

By 0222 GMT, the Nikkei index <.N225 was up 1.4% at 32,378.16, on track to rise for a third straight session.

The broader Topix .TOPX had gained 1.17% to 2,335.20.

"The market was firm overall. Investors bought back stocks that fell in recent sell-offs. They realized that the fundamental for Japanese economy has not changed," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

The Nikkei hit a more than four-month low last week, losing nearly 10% from a 33-year high scaled in mid-June amid concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

"Investors also bought growth stocks, mainly chip-related shares, after earnings of Samsung (Electronics) indicated the industry's performance hit the bottom," Mitsui said.

Samsung Electronics 005930.KS on Wednesday said its preliminary third-quarter profit dropped by a smaller-than-expected 78%, as the battered memory chip market shows early signs of recovering from a severe downturn.

Japan's chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.8% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, which jumped 3.54.%.

Chip-related product maker Lasertec 6920.T climbed 4.33% and chip-maker Renesas Electronics 6723.T rose 4.50%.

Medical equipment maker Olympus 7733.T lost 1.38% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Energy explorers .IMING.T lost 1.48% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as oil prices fell O/R

Refiners .IPETE.T lost 0.98%.

