Japan's Nikkei rises on strong earnings; Honda lifts Topix

August 10, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Thursday, reversing early losses as strong corporate earnings countered concerns ahead of U.S. consumer price inflation data.

The Nikkei index .N225 rose 0.84% to close at 32,473.65, after opening 0.58% lower tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 0.92% to 2,303.51.

"The market was supported by stocks that reported strong results. The first-quarter corporate earnings season overall was very strong," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, a day ahead of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. .N

"The U.S. inflation data will be announced at a time when yields on long-term bonds in the U.S. and Japan are volatile, which has made investors nervous," Arisawa said.

Japanese markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, Honda Motor 7267.T advanced 5.87% to provide the biggest boost to the Topix, after the automaker reported a 78% jump in quarterly profit.

Rival Toyota Motor 7203.T gained 1.4%.

Inpex 1605.T surged 16.62% after the oil and gas explorer raised its full-year net profit forecast by 7% and announced measures to boost the company's value and shareholder returns.

The mining sector .IMING.T jumped 14.93%, becoming the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Sony Group 6758.T lost 3.23% after the entertainment conglomerate reported a 31% slide in operating profit for the April-June quarter due to lacklustre performance at its movies and financial divisions.

Olympus 7733.T tanked 12.02% after the medical equipment maker posted a nearly 50% drop in its first-quarter operating profit.

