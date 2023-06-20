Japan's Nikkei rises on dip-buying; SoftBank Group leads gains

By 0218 GMT, the Nikkei index .N225 had risen 0.3% to 33,479.28, after falling as much as 0.7% to track Wall Street lower overnight.

U.S. stocks closed in negative territory as investors began the holiday-shortened week by taking profits in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of weakening global demand. .N

Japan's broader Topix .TOPX also reversed course to gain 0.42% to 2,293.46.

"After seeing the early declines, investors boosted their appetite to buy stocks on dips," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"This appetite will keep the Nikkei's momentum and the index will head for a rise in the near term, but gradually."

SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 2.65% to become the biggest boost to the Nikkei, as the technology investor holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The market looking for details of Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's investment outlook at a time when interest in AI is driving capital expenditure around the world.

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T 0.97% and 0.65%, respectively.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido 4911.T advanced 3.49%.

The airline sector .IAIRL.T rose 2.61% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes. The railway sector .IRAIL.T gained 1.28%.

Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings 8766.T rose 2.2% after losing 5% in the previous session. The insurance sector .IINSU.T rose 2.3%.

Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T lost 1.54% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Of the Nikkei components, 147 shares rose and 74 fell, with four being flat.

