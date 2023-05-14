Japan's Nikkei rises on corporate earnings boost, weak yen

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index rose to its highest in 1-1/2 years on Monday, as investors sought stocks with robust earnings, while the yen's weakness also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.4% to 29,505.80 by the midday break, crossing 25,500 for the first time since November 2021. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.49% to 2,106.74.

"Investors scooped up individual stocks that reported positive earnings, which boosted the overall market," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

The U.S. dollar =USD kept its strength against a basket of major currencies, after posting the biggest weekly gain last week.

A softer yen tends to help exporter shares as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when companies repatriate them to Japan.

Among individual shares, Shiseido 4911.T jumped 4.51% after the cosmetic maker beat consensus by posting a 97% jump in its net profit for three months through March.

Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings 2502.T rose 2.91% after its quarterly net profit grew more than four times.

Phone company NTT 9432.T advanced 3.295 after announcing a stock split.

SBI Shinsei Bank 8303.T surged 8.47% after Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T said it would take midsize lender private.

SBI Holdings rose 2.41%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 0.7% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T

Bucking the trend, medical equipment maker Olympus 7733.T fell 7.65% to weigh on the Nikkei the most. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 1.46%.

