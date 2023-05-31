News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei rises on bargain hunt, US debt ceiling bill

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average changed course to trade higher on Thursday as investors scooped up stocks after losses in the previous session and also cheered U.S. lawmakers' vote to approve a bill in a move to avoid a crippling default.

The Nikkei index .N225 recouped early losses to climb 0.29% to 30,976,43 by the midday break. The index jumped close to 1% after the news that a divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.43% at 2,139.89.

"The market fell yesterday and that was due to the adjustment of portfolios at the end of the month. Today investors scooped up shares at a dent," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Also the passing of the debt ceiling bill gave a relief to investors."

In the previous session, the Nikkei index snapped a four-day winning streak and dropped most since April 5 on profit-booking.

Among individual stocks, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T jumped 4.93%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 2.58% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 1.7%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.7% after the automaker said it would invest $2.1 billion more in its new U.S. battery plant in North Carolina, as the Japanese automaker deepens efforts to tap rising demand for electric vehicles.

Japan Steel Works 5631.T rose 3.73% to become the top gainer in the Nikkei after SMBC Nikko Securities raised a target price for the machinery maker.

Of the Nikkei components, 116 stocks rose and 100 declined and nine were flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

