Japan's Nikkei rises for third session as tech shares gain

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average on Wednesday rose for a third straight session, as investors scooped up technology stocks following their decline on concerns around U.S. interest rates.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.48% to end at 32,010.26, its highest close since Aug. 15, reversing early losses. The broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.5% higher at 2,277.05.

"Investors bought back stocks after declines in the Nikkei this month," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Particularly they bought back technology stocks with high price/earnings ratio, which had been sold amid concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields."

The Nikkei has fallen 3.5% so far this month, and is on track to end five consecutive months of gains.

Barcode scanner maker Keyence 6861.T jumped 2%, while air conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T advanced 2.76%.

Central Japan Railway 9022.T, which runs bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka, advanced 2.23% after the railway firm conducted a stock split.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 0.59% to weigh on the Nikkei the most. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 0.86%.

The banking index .IBNKS.T slipped 0.32%, tracking a fall in the U.S. financial sector .SPBK after an S&P downgrade of credit ratings of multiple regional U.S. lenders.

Shibaura Mechatronics 6590.T slipped 9.84% after the semiconductor-making equipment maker said its top shareholders, including Toshiba 6502.T, would sell its shares in the market.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

