Japan's Nikkei rises for second session on banks, chips boost

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average on Tuesday ended higher for a second day, with banks climbing amid a surge in bond yields and chip-related shares tracking gains in Wall Street peers.

The Nikkei .N225 advanced 0.92% to close at 31,856.71. Of its 225 components, 185 rose, 35 fell, and 5 were flat.

With Tuesday's gains, the Nikkei extended a 0.37% rise in the previous session, after the benchmark index hit a 2-1/2-month low last week.

The broader Topix .TOPX jumped 1.08% to end at 2,265.71.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, banking .IBNKS.T was the best performer, gaining 2.92% as higher long-term yields JP10YTN=JBTC boosted the outlook for profit from lending.

Resona Holdings 8308.T rose 3.5%, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T gained 3.2% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T advanced 3.16%.

Chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest 6857.T rallied 4.6% to become the top performer on the Nikkei, and added 58 points to the index.

Shares of Nvidia NVDA.O soared 8.5% overnight ahead of the chip designer's earnings announcement on Wednesday.

"Investors bought back (Japanese) chip shares after U.S. chip shares rose overnight," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"They had been short selling those shares amid caution ahead of Nvidia's earnings."

SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 1.4% as the startup investor's chip designer Arm Holdings heads for an initial public offering.

At the other end, companies with heavy exposure to China underperformed, with the country's economy stuttering and an underwhelming stimulus in the major trading partner.

Cosmetics companies Kao 4452.T fell 1.09% and Shiseido 4911.T lost 0.25%.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T also stood out for flipping from an early advance to end 0.24% lower.

