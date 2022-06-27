Japan's Nikkei rises for 3rd session on tech boost

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose for a third straight session on Monday, lifted by heavyweight technology stocks, after a surge in Wall Street at the end of last week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 closed 1.43% higher at 26,871.27 points, after rising as much as 1.7% The broader Topix .TOPX jumped 1.12% to 1,887.42.

Wall Street's main indexes soared on Friday in a broad rally as signs of slowing economic growth and a recent pullback in commodity prices tempered expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans. .N

"U.S. equities rose on Friday in part investors tried to adjust their allocations at the end of the half-year after sharp losses of the Wall Street throughout the month," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"Japanese stocks tracked that but gains were limited as investors started selling shares as the Nikkei got close to the 27,000 mark. Concerns about economic slowdown due to tightening monetary policy still remains."

In Japan, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 3.71% and provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.23%. Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T advanced 4.74% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T climbed 3.79%.

Shippers .ISHIP.T jumped 5.87%, rebounding from a 3.1% drop last week, and led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T and Nippon Yusen 9101.T were the best performers on the Nikkei, rising 9.64% and 5.36%, respectively.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T jumped 7.55% as Japan braced for a possible power crunch amid soaring temperatures across the country.

Sapporo Holdings 2501.T rose 0.51%. The beer maker announced the acquisition of U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing.

The real estate sector .IRLTY.T lost 0.75% was the worst performer among the industry sub-indexes.

