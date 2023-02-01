Japan's Nikkei rises as tech stocks track Nasdaq higher

By 0217 GMT, the Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.2% at 27,394.52. Of the Nikkei components, 50 stocks rose, 174 fell and one traded flat.

"The Nikkei was lifted by technology stocks, but overall the market was not strong," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed sharply higher overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease, in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. central bank. .N

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 1.81% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei, followed by chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T, which rose 2.97% and 3.06%, respectively.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T gained 1.17%.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.27% at 1,966.93.

Toyota Motor 7203.T fell 1.02%, dragging the Topix the most. Nissan Motor 7201.T and Honda Motor 7267.T lost 2.39% and 1.08, respectively.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T fell 1.55%.

The banking sector .IBNKS.T fell 1.35%.

Sumitomo Chemical 4005.T tanked 7.46% after the maker of industrial chemicals products and electronic materials cut its operating and net profit forecast to zero.

