Japan's Nikkei rises as investors pick up beaten-down tech shares

By 0220 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.9% at 26,399.73. The broader Topix .TOPX had gained 0.5% to 1,879.01.

"Investors took a fresh view on technology and growth stocks as U.S. yields stabled. They were buying back shares that fell too much." said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

U.S. President Joe Biden considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation also lifted overall sentiment, Arisawa said.

With U.S. markets closed due to a holiday on Monday, European stocks .STOXX rallied 0.8% and Britain's FTSE .FTSE rose over 1%. MKTS/GLOB

Back in Japan, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.89% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei on Tuesday. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 1.89% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 0.68%.

Mobile phone services provider KDDI 9443.T climbed 1.23%, rebounding from a previous session's loss, which was fuelled by a system failure that affected almost 40 million users. nationwide.

Rakuten Group 4755.T added 1.62% after the e-commerce firm said it has applied to list its online banking unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shipping firms were weak, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T losing 4.13 % and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T falling 2.26% to become the top losers on the Nikkei.

Game maker Konami Group 9766.T fell 2.2%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.