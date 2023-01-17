Japan's Nikkei rises as investors brace for BOJ decision

By 0151 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 had gained 0.7% to 26,311.99, while the broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.37% at 1,909.91.

The Japanese central bank is expected to announce the fate of its ultra-low policy after the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day.

The BOJ last month shocked the markets by doubling the band for the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC to 50 basis points either side of the 0% policy rate, sending the yen higher and stocks lower.

"Investors are afraid of market volatility after the BOJ announcement. But they also expect that markets are not going to swing as much as they did last time," said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"The BOJ will have to shift its policy any way, given the rising prices in the country."

Medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T rose 4.59% and lifted the Nikkei the most, followed by Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T, which gained 3.83%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 1.21%.

Bucking the trend, Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T slipped 0.82% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 0.22%

Financial stocks were weak, with the banking sector .IBNKS.T losing 0.34% and the insurance sector .IINSU.T falling 0.3%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T fell 1.7% and was the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei. Life insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings 8750.T lost 1.22%.

