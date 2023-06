Japan's Nikkei rises as firm Wall Street lifts risk appetite

By 0147 GMT, the Nikkei index .N225 had gained 1.59% 32,030.31, crossing the 32,000 level for the first time since July 1990. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 1.40% to 2,213.15.

"The market was supported by the gains in the U.S. market on Friday. That helped keep the money flowing into risk assets in Japan," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Also, Japanese equities are in a more favourable position as investors expect the BOJ would keep its easy monetary policy. So they would go, 'Why not invest in Japan if U.S. stocks gain'."

The Bank of Japan will hold a two-day policy meeting, starting June 15.

Japanese companies' ongoing efforts to boost shareholder returns also supported sentiments, Kamada said.

On Friday, U.S. stocks closed higher after a labour market report showing moderating wage growth in May indicated the Federal Reserve may skip a rate hike in two weeks, while investors welcomed a Washington deal that avoided a catastrophic debt default. .N

Among individual stocks in Japan, Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T 2.77% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 1.67% and robot maker Fanuc 6954.T rose 3.04%.

Energy explorers rose 2.25% after as oil prices jumped. O/R. Refiners .IPETE.T advanced 2.19%.

Chip-related shares, which initially tracked declines in the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX, reversed course, with chip-making equipment makers Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Screen Holdings 7735.T rising 0.34% and 0.3%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings 9501.T lost 1.91% to become the biggest loser on the Nikkei.

Nine of the 225 Nikkei components declined, while two were flat.

