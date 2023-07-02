Japan's Nikkei rises as BOJ's tankan survey signals recovery

By 0145 GMT, the Nikkei index .N225 had gained 1.6% to 33,714.03. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 1.31% to 2,318.64.

"U.S. stock market was strong on Friday after investor confirmed a slowdown of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, while the BOJ's "tankan" showed an increase in capital expenditure," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Pension funds finished their sell-off of stocks associated with rebalancing their portfolios, and new money has been injected in the market, which is also a positive cue."

Wall Street's three major indexes advanced solidly on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq boasting its biggest first-half gain in 40 years as inflation showed signs of cooling.

The BOJ's quarterly "tankan" survey showed Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter, as companies expected to increase capital expenditure and projected inflation to stay above the Bank of Japan's 2% target five years ahead.

Machinery makers .IMCHN.T jumped 3% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Komatsu 6301.T, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker, rose 2.06%.

Technology heavyweights rose, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumping 3.99%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T climbed 4.28% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T surged 6%.

Z Holdings 4689.T, which runs internet firm Yahoo Japan, jumped 5.17%.

Meanwhile, department store operator Takashimaya 8233.T lost 1.17% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei. Peer Marui Group 8252.T slipped 0.5%.

