Japan's Nikkei rises as airlines lead tourism stock gains

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, lifted by airlines after ANA Holdings raised profit forecasts, while other tourism-related stocks also firmed amid optimism over increasing visitor numbers.

At the same time, uncertainty heading into an acceleration of Japanese earnings results at the end of this week, when new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda also chairs his first policy meeting, prevented investors from buying too aggressively.

The Nikkei .N225 entered the midday recess up 0.29% at 28,646.39, edging back towards Friday's eight-month high of 28,778.37. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 161 rose versus 57 that fell, with seven flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.37% to 2,042.57.

Air transport .IAIRL.T was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, rising 2.45%.

ANA Holdings 9202.T gained 3.72% after increasing its profit guidance after markets closed on Friday. Its earnings presentation scheduled for Thursday.

Peer Japan Airlines 9201.T rose 2.07%.

Rail operators also did well amid an improving outlook for tourism income, after figures last week showed an increase in foreign visitors. West Japan Railway Co 9021.T led gains for the sector, rising 2.48%.

Department store operators advanced, including a 2% appreciation for Marui Group Co. 8252.T. Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing 9983.T added 0.41%.

Motor-maker Nidec 6502.T rallied 1.16% before headlining the handful of companies reporting earnings on Monday. On Thursday, more than 100 companies report, and that tally doubles on Friday.

The BOJ also sets policy on Friday, and while the consensus of for no change, analysts and investors are wary of surprises like the unexpected widening of the 10-year bond yield policy band in December.

"From today, it's very likely that Japanese stock investors will shift to a wait-and-see stance, so moves are likely to be relatively muted," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

The biggest losers on Monday were shipping stocks .ISHIP.T, sliding 2.98%. Among them, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T was the worst performer, dropping 4.22%.

Chip-related stocks also tracked losses for U.S. peers from Friday, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T declining 1.99%.

