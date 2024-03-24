Japan's Nikkei restrained as profit-taking kicks in

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Monday on profit-taking following last week's central bank decisions.

The Nikkei .N225 was 0.65% lower at 40,621.24 by the midday break, with only 56 of the index's 225 constituents advancing against 167 decliners.

The index is on track to snap a four-day winning streak after crossing the 41,000 level for the first time ever on Friday and notching a record closing high of 40,888.43.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.8% at 2790.78 on Monday.

Shares of Japanese companies with higher overseas sales, which benefit from a weaker yen, fell as the currency held at the psychologically significant level of 151 per dollar. FRX/

"It's difficult to see the yen heading lower to something like 160 per dollar, which is big," said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Automakers declined, with Toyota Motor 7203.T losing 0.5% and Mazda Motor 7261.T falling 1.4%.

Sony Group 6758.T fell 2.3%.

The Nikkei had received support as the yen slipped back to as low as 151.86 per dollar even as the Bank of Japan made a historical pivot out of negative rates last week.

However, losses were widespread, with many index heavyweights down on Monday as profit-taking reigned. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T was down 0.6% and staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T declined 2.6%.

The market is seeing a pause in momentum after rising as high as it has, with technical factors likely to weigh on the index this week, Namioka, added.

Wall Street also hit pause on Friday following record runs, weighing on trader sentiment in Japan on Monday.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.