Japan's Nikkei regains ground on bargain hunting, Fed caution weighs

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index reversed course to close higher on Monday, as investors scooped up cheap stocks after U.S. equity futures rose, although gains were capped by caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The Nikkei .N225 edged up 0.24% to 27,588.37. Earlier in the day, it fell 1.2% after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly drop since March 2020 last week. The broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.14% to 1,929.87.

In a sign that the U.S. sell-off may have been overdone, Nasdaq futures NQc1 gained more than 0.8% during Asian trading hours.

"There was demand as long as stocks were cheap because the economic outlook remains positive," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management. "Also the gains in U.S. futures supported investor sentiment."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing 9983.T led the Nikkei's gains, rising 1.62% and 1.17%, respectively.

Camera maker Canon 7751.T rose 2.02% after a report that its annual net profit would jump 20%. Peer Nikon 7731.T rose 2.8%.

Oil explorers gained amid rising oil prices, with Inpex 1605.T jumping 4.57%.

Shipping companies also rallied, with Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T gaining 6.24% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

There were 148 advancers on the Nikkei index against 74 decliners

The volume of shares traded on the exchange's main board .TOPX was 1.08 billion, compared with the average of 1.09 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.