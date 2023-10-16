Japan's Nikkei rebounds on optimism of limited hit from Middle East conflict

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday from the previous day's steep drop, taking cues from Wall Street as investors turned more optimistic that the Gaza conflict would not have a large impact on markets.

The Nikkei .N225 gained 0.9% to 31,944.31 as of the midday break, following Monday's more-than-2% tumble.

Of the benchmark's 225 components, 142 rose versus 79 that fell, while four were flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.5%. The Topix growth share subindex .TOPXG outpaced the value share subindex .TOPXV with gains of 0.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Tech stocks, which had been sold off aggressively at the start of the week, rebounded strongly. Precision machinery .IPRCS.T and information and communication .ICOMS.T subindexes were the second- and third-best performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, rising 1.6% and 1% respectively.

The services index .ISVCS.T was the top performer, jumping 1.9%.

A decline in crude prices buoyed sentiment, as Japan is a major energy importer. Oil traders said the Israel-Hamas conflict did not appear to threaten supplies in the short term. O/R

However, Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com, warned against complacency.

"The price action doesn't signal the risks posed by an outright ground war in the Gaza Strip have passed - things look more like a repositioning after the relatively violent moves at the end of last week," Rodda wrote in a note.

"While hopes remain that tensions may cool, perhaps in response to global diplomatic pressure... the balance of probabilities is tipping towards a full-on invasion."

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the countries agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza.

Japanese chip stocks rebounded and were standout winners, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T gaining 2.1% and Advantest 6857.T up 2.1%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T added 2.3%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

