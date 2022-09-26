Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rebounded from a two-month low on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading gains, as investors scooped up beaten-down shares following a global sell-off after U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its aggressive policy stance.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.83% to 26,651.60 by the midday break, after falling to its lowest since July 14 earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 0.96% to 1,882.09.

Shares of robot manufacturer Fanuc 6954.T rose 1.77% to boost the Nikkei, followed by a 2.14% jump in battery maker TDK 6762.T. Staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T gained 2.35%.

The market has been regaining momentum rapidly after a global sell-off in the wake of the U.S. Fed's policy tightening, said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

Phone company KDDI Corp 9433.T and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T weighed on the index the most, losing 0.88% and 0.31%, respectively.

Shares of cosmetics maker Corp 4452.T advanced 2.76% to lead the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Nintendo Co 7974.T climbing 2.64%.

Only two sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange traded in red, with real estate .IRLTY.T losing 0.14% and shippers .SHIP.T dropping 0.26%.

There were 190 advancers in the Nikkei index against 24 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the exchange's main board .TOPX was 0.57 billion, compared with the average of 1.12 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and the Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.