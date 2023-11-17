Japan's Nikkei rallies to third straight weekly gain on earnings boost

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to book its third straight winning week, helped by a strong domestic earnings season that just wrapped up.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day up 0.48% at 33,585.20, extending its gain for the week to 3.12%.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.95% on the dayto book a 2.33% advance for the week, also a third weekly gain.

Japanese corporations reaped the benefits of a weaker yen and from passing on costs to consumers, with automakers becoming standout winners.

"Japan as a whole is making historically high profits," said Junichi Inoue, who manages a portfolio of Japanese stocks at Janus Henderson.

"I like the companies with pricing power," like convenience stores, he said. "I like Toyota. The company is a winner."

Japanese equity markets got a boost as well from a rally in U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 .SPX also on track to post a third straight week of gains.

At the same time, trading into the weekend was relatively thin, with no notable drivers on the day and little in the way of risk events looming next week, said Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

"It's best to think of today's price action as a continuation of yesterday's consolidation following the 950-plus yen gain in the Nikkei from the first half of the week," he said.

Among the Nikkei's 225 components, 179 rose on Friday while 45 fell, and one was flat.

Airlines resumed their multi-week advance following Thursday's blip when they retreated amid some discouraging tourism data. ANA Holdings 9202.T rose 3.2% and Japan Airlines 9201.T gained 2.36%.

Air transport .IAIRL.T was the best-performing industry sector, rallying 2.82%.

However, some of the big stock winners of the earnings season came off recent highs as investors locked in profits. Nintendo 7974.T fell 1.52% and Sony 6758.T retreated 0.91%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.