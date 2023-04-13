SPX

Japan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

April 13, 2023

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied for a sixth straight session on Friday, its longest winning streak since July, as the benchmark index was buoyed by advances on Wall Street overnight and a 9% surge in Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing.

The Nikkei .N225 was up 0.98% at 28,433.11 by the lunch break, after touching a more than one-month high of 28,515.51 earlier in the session. That brought its gain for the week to 3.32%, the most since November.

From the current session, the Nikkei's 25-day moving average - which had been a weight on the index - is set to turn up, Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani said.

"Next week will be an easy week for the Nikkei to rise... There is a very real possibility of a break above the March 9 close of 28,623."

In the U.S., the S&P 500 .SPX jumped 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .NDX rose 2% overnight, as traders became increasingly convinced of a peak in the Fed's interest rates hikes next month as inflation pressures ease and the labour market loosens.

Some of Japan's best-known tech names advanced, with Sony 6758.T adding 1.05% and Nintendo 7974.T up 1.49%.

A rise in crude to multi-month highs overnight also buoyed energy shares, with Itochu 8001.T and Marubeni 8002.T soaring 3.90% and 3.27%, respectively.

But the outsized influence of Fast Retailing's 9983.T 9% surge on strong earnings - adding 277.5 index points, more than the Nikkei's total 276 point advance - was clear from the relative underperformance of the broader Topix .TOPX, which rose 0.38% to 2,015.56, bringing its weekly gain to 2.55%.

Semiconductor stocks were notable decliners on the Nikkei though, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T dropping 1.69% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T sliding 1.04% to be the index's biggest drags.

