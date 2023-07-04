Japan's Nikkei pulls back from 33-year high on profit taking

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as investors took profits after the benchmark index closed at a 33-year high in the previous session, while a market holiday in the U.S. added to the cautious mood.

The Nikkei .N225 closed down 0.98% at 33,422.52, after ending at 33,753.33, its highest close since March 1990, on Monday.

Of its 225 components, 150 fell, 73 rose and two were flat.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T tumbled nearly 15% to lead Nikkei decliners by a wide margin, after a trial of an experimental cancer drug developed with AstraZeneca disappointed investors.

Almost every Nikkei sector fell, led by a 3.43% slide in healthcare. Financials, however, jumped 1.69%, tracking gains in U.S. peers overnight as they raised dividends after sailing through annual stress tests. Consumer cyclicals were flat.

Japan's broader Topix index .TOPX declined 0.62% to 2,306.37.

"In terms of the Nikkei's decline today, with U.S. markets on holiday, it's hard to expect investors to proactively take on new positions," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"Considering too that the Nikkei closed at a new high yesterday, profit-taking selling is leading today's market moves."

Daiichi Sankyo's peers Astellas Pharma 4503.T and Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T slid 2.84% and 2.59%, respectively.

Robot maker Fanuc 6954.T fell 2.78%. Home appliance maker Daikin Industries 6367.T slipped 2.56%.

At the other end, insurer T&D Holdings 8795.T ended as the Nikkei's top gainer with a 3.97% advance.

Resona Holdings 8308.T was the top performing bank, rallying 3.88%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T gained 3.59% and Mizuho Financial 8411.T added 3.43%.

Rakuten Group 4755.T finished up 3.63%, paring earlier gains of more than 6%. The online retailer slumped to a 14-year low last week.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.