Japan's Nikkei pulled lower by U.S. stock weakness; Uniqlo owner tumbles

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average slid on Monday, with weakness in U.S. stock futures and the potential for a ramp up in Russia's offensive against Ukraine weighing on market sentiment.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was among the biggest losers as China tightened COVID-19 lockdowns, worsening the outlook for sales in the country.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day near its intraday low, falling 2.53% to 26,319.34. The broader Topix .TOPX retreated 1.96%, also extending declines after the midday break.

U.S. futures pointed to declines for Wall Street on Monday, with the tech-focused Nasdaq NQc1 and S&P 500 EScv1 indicated about 1% lower amid worries that rampant inflation will force even more aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

The anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Monday added to the cautious tone.

"There are concerns that tensions in the Ukraine conflict will ramp up a notch, so traders tend to want to exit positions," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Among heavyweight losers, Fast Retailing 9983.T tumbled 6.26%, while SoftBank Group 9984.T, which is heavily invested in Chinese startups, slid 3.5%.

Chipmakers retreated, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T down 2.02% and Renesas 6723.T off 3.51%.

The biggest decliner by far was Japan Steel Works 5631.T, which tumbled 18.79% after revealing midday that a subsidiary had doctored product data, starting from 1998.

Another steel company, JFE 5411.T, plunged 8.97% after it refrained from giving a forecast for the current fiscal year in after-the-bell earnings on Friday, citing an uncertain outlook.

Travel stocks slumped as well, with tour agency H.I.S. 9603.T falling 5.34% and airline ANA Holdings 9202.T losing 5.05%.

NTT Data 9613.T shares had a roller-coaster session, surging 14.72% as of the midday break after announcing it would hold a joint news conference with parent NTT Corp. 9432.T, but ending the day 0.81% lower after the companies announced they would combine overseas business operations, disappointing investors that had wagered on NTT taking its subsidiary private.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.