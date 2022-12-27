Japan's Nikkei pressured by drop in chip stocks, China worries

By mid-day, in thin year-end trading, the Nikkei Average .N225 was down 156.91 points, or 0.6%, at 26,290.96. Losses for the year so far are around 8.7%.

Traders said there was early selling of stocks after the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), which have a high proportion of high-tech stocks, fell on Tuesday.

Of the 33 industries on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, six sectors rose, including electricity and gas as well as insurance, while prices fell in 26 industries, including real estate and air transportation.

The declines in stocks of Fast Retailing 9983.T and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T weighed the most on the Nikkei. Softbank shares hit their lowest in five days.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan released the minutes of its December 19-20 monetary policy meeting, in which the central bank kept its ultra-easy policy but shocked markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control, so that long-term interest rates can rise more.

Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said those minutes, showing BOJ board members discussed growing prospects that higher wages could finally eradicate the risk of a return to deflation, was "not being considered as a factor in the market so far".

The policy tweak has pushed yields higher, stoked expectations of wage rises and inflation and also pushed the yen up, creating a conflicting mix of drivers for stocks.

The dollar traded at 134.04 yen JPY=, up 0.42% during the session.

Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura, said this week could see the after-effects of the BOJ's policy surprise linger, "with this primarily appearing as speculation that the Bank will raise short-term policy rates (lift negative rates)."

"...this speculation is the main driver behind unexpected JPY appreciation and weakening in the stock market."

The largest percentage gainers on Wednesday were Hitachi Zosen Corp 7004.T, up 2.09%, followed by IHI Corp 7013.T.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board .TOPX was 0.56 billion, compared to the average of 1.2 billion in the past 30 days.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.28 %, while the Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firm shares lost 1.07% .

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.