Japan's Nikkei posts longest losing streak of 2023 as tech slides

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped to its longest losing streak of the year on Tuesday, with many of the nation's biggest technology names tracking overnight declines in U.S. peers.

Though selling continued to dominate as investors booked profits following the Nikkei's surge to a 33-year peak last week, losses in the latest session were capped by gains for Chinese equities amid growing expectations of imminent stimulus from Beijing.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day down 0.49% at 32,538.33, paring declines steadily over most of the afternoon session. Earlier, it had slumped as much as 1.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.28% to 2,253.81.

The Nikkei has lost a combined 3.1% during the current, four-day losing streak, its longest since mid-December. It reached a post-bubble-era high of 33,772.89 on June 19.

"The rise has been very rapid and this is simply a correction from that," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Mitsui Sumitomo DS Asset Management, who projects the Nikkei could finish the year between 34,000 and 35,000.

"A lot of people - mainly short-term, trend-following investors - have started to think that these are good levels to take profit," he added. "But there are many long-term investors looking on and considering whether to increase allocations."

Online company CyberAgent 4751.T led Nikkei decliners with a 4.08% drop, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T - whose share fortunes have been closely tied to customer Nvidia NVDA.O amid the AI euphoria - slumped 2.49%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 1.57%, Sony Group 6758.T slid 1.23% and online staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T dropped 1.43%.

By contrast, shippers were big gainers once again, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T leading advancers with a 11.49% surge. Peers Nippon Yusen 9101.T and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T rose 3.7% and 3.08% respectively.

Tokyo Disney Resort-operator Oriental Land 4661.T was no. 2, gaining 3.78% after announcing an increase in ticket prices from October.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

