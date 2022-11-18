Japan's Nikkei posts first weekly drop in four as growth shares drag

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed lower on Friday, hurt by declines in growth shares amid higher long-term bond yields, sending the benchmark to its first weekly loss in four.

The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.11% lower at 27,899.77, reversing small gains from earlier. For the week, the index lost about 1.29%.

The broader Topix .TOPX eked out a 0.04% rise to 1,967.03 on the day, but still posted a 0.54% weekly loss, also snapping a three-week rally.

The Topix growth share index .TOPXG slipped 0.14%, compared to a 0.22% gain for value shares .TOPXV.

The U.S. S&P 500 .SPX fell overnight as St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said more interest rate hikes are necessary. Long-term Treasury yields US10YT=RR bounced from six-week lows. .NUS/

Amid an absence of strong trading cues leading up to the next U.S. payrolls report at the start of December, "the Nikkei is likely to continue to fluctuate in a range between 27,500 and 28,100," Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura, said in a media conference call.

"Around 28,000 feels a little heavy."

For the day, tech investor SoftBank Group 9984.T was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, shaving off 50 index points with its 3.86% slide.

Online retailer Rakuten Group 4755.T, another growth stock, was the biggest percentage decliner, dropping 5.55%. Online hiring firm Recruit Holdings 6098.T sank 3.19%.

However, winners outnumbered losers among the Nikkei's 225 components by 129 to 93, with three shares flat.

Automakers outperformed as the yen JPY=EBS stabilized around 140 per dollar, after reaching its strongest level since August earlier in the week at 137.665. A stronger yen cuts the value of repatriated overseas revenues.

Mitsubishi Motors 9211.T rallied 2.77%, Isuzu 7202.T gained 2.67% and Mazda 7261.T was up 2.54%. Toyota 7203.T, though, ended flat.

Among Nikkei sectors, utilities were the top performers, up 1.79%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

