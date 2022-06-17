Japan's Nikkei posts biggest weekly loss in 2 years after BOJ decision

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index on Friday posted its biggest weekly drop in more than two years, tracking Wall Street's plunge, even as the Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus and provided no negative surprises.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 1.77% lower at 25,963.00, its lowest close since May 12, after falling as much as 2.7% earlier in the session.

The index, which lost five sessions in six, pared some losses after the central bank's announcement, but still posted a weekly drop of 6.6%, the sharpest loss since the week ended April 3, 2020.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.71% to 1,835,90, shedding 5.5% in the week.

"The Nikkei eased declines after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged, which meant that the yen's weakness would continue and that is positive to Japanese companies," said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight in a broad sell-off, as recession fears grew following moves by central banks around the globe to stamp out rising inflation after the U.S. Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 1994.

"Going forward, the market's focus will be shifted to economic indicators from central banks' policy tightening. Investors will be sensitive to any negative signs for the economy," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

In Japan, technology heavyweights led losses on the Nikkei, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T shedding 5.04% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T losing 4.09%. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 4.24%.

Car and parts makers ITEQP.T lost 3.23% as the yen regained its strength against the dollar. FRX/

Toyota Motor 7203.T and Honda Motor 7267.T fell 3.6% and 2.69%, respectively. Parts maker Denso 6902.T slipped 4.71%.

