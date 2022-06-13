Japan's Nikkei posts biggest drop in over 4 months on U.S. inflation woes

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average posted its sharpest drop in more than four months on Monday, ending at a two-week low, after a bigger-than-expected U.S. inflation spike in May sent Wall Street sharply lower on the weekend.

The Nikkei index .N225 fell 3.01% to close at 26,987.44, in its biggest fall since Jan. 27. The index also hit its lowest level since May 27.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 2.16% to 1,901.06.

U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly drop since January on Friday and ended sharply lower on the day, as a steeper-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in May fuelled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. .N

"Investors were concerned that ongoing inflation is more persistent than they had expected and global central banks would have to take tighter measures to contain it," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 5.26% and was the biggest drag on Nikkei, followed by technology investors SoftBank Group 9984.T, which tanked 6.85%. Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T lost 4.61% and a robot maker Fanuc 6954.T fell 3.64%.

Bucking the trend, Kansai Electric 9503.T rose 2.61% and was the top gainer on Nikkei after the nuclear power plant operator said it would restart a reactor in August, two months ahead of its previous plan.

"Japan has some positive cues and its fundamentals are relatively firm, with reopening of the economy and the weakened yen," Mitsui said.

Department store chain Takashimaya 8233.T rose 0.66% and airliner ANA Holdings 9202.T rose 0.41%, as Japan eases restrictions on overseas travellers.

Of the Nikkei components, 189 stocks fell, while 32 rose.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.24 billion, compared to the average of 1.36 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

