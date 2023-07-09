Japan's Nikkei plumbs 1-month low as yen, Wall Street weigh

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped to a one-month low on Monday, weighed down by a stronger yen and weakness on Wall Street last week.

The Nikkei .N225 slid 0.66% to 32,173.88 as of the midday recess, on course for a fifth straight session of declines since closing at a 33-year peak of 33,753.33 a week ago.

Of the index's 225 components, 152 fell, while 69 advanced and four were flat.

Energy was the only sector that rose, following crude oil's $2 surge to a nine-week high on Friday.

Consumer cyclical stocks fell the most, by 1.28%, followed closely by a 1.25% slide in healthcare stocks.

The broader Topix .TOPX skidded 0.48% to 2,244.03.

S&P 500 E-mini futures EScv1 pointed to a 0.16% lower restart, after the index .SPX declined 0.29% on Friday.

Following a stunning 27% rally since mid-March, the Nikkei retreated to below its 25-day moving average for the first time in three months last Thursday.

"Whether or not the Nikkei can recover back above the 25-day moving average in a short time is a focal point for the market," said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada.

The Nikkei's worst-performing stock was Yaskawa Electic 6506.T, which dived 3% after reporting disappointing financial results, as the Japanese earning season gets underway.

Automakers also underperformed, after Japan's currency strengthened some 2 yen against the dollar on Friday, lowering the value of overseas revenue.

Nissan 7201.T, Honda 7267.T and Subaru 7270.T each dropped by about 2.3%.

Chip-related shares also fell, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T each down about 1.3.

At the other end, the standout winner was internet retailer Rakuten Group 4755.T, with its 2.4% rally a continuation of its rebound from a 14-year low late last month.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

